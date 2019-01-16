Remove illegal flex boards: Kerala HC to state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the government to take steps to remove all illegal flex boards from public places. However, the court made it clear the removed boards should not be taken to dumping yards or burnt in public places.

Instead, they should be returned to the persons who placed them, along with a demand for tariff or penalty, the court stated. It also directed the state to issue an order to all local self-government departments in this regard within seven days.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed despite earnest efforts to curb the menace, placing of illegal flex boards still continue, even by the political parties.

‘Government is violating its own circular’

The court said flex boards are being used in government programmes too. The government is violating its own circular preventing unauthorised flex boards/ billboards/ advertisement boards in public places, it stated. The court also expressed displeasure over the delay in filing an affidavit by the Chief Secretary with regard to the action against illegal flex boards.