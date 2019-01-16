Home States Kerala

Remove illegal flex boards: Kerala HC to state

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed despite earnest efforts to curb the menace, placing of illegal flex boards still continue, even by the political parties. 

Published: 16th January 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Banners

Illegal banners and flexes piled up. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the government to take steps to remove all illegal flex boards from public places. However, the court made it clear the removed boards should not be taken to dumping yards or burnt in public places. 

Instead, they should be returned to the persons who placed them, along with a demand for tariff or penalty, the court stated. It also directed the state to issue an order to all local self-government departments in this regard within seven days.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed despite earnest efforts to curb the menace, placing of illegal flex boards still continue, even by the political parties. 

‘Government is violating its own circular’

The court said flex boards are being used in government programmes too. The government is violating its own circular preventing unauthorised flex boards/ billboards/ advertisement boards in public places, it stated. The court also expressed displeasure over the delay in filing an affidavit by the Chief Secretary with regard to the action against illegal flex boards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illegal flex boards Kerala HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp