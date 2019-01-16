Home States Kerala

CMP general secretary CP John's biography of Rosa Luxemburg launched

The book, brought out by Olive Publications, is priced at Rs 180. P Rajesh, general convenor, and M A Shahnas, executive editor, Olive Publications, were present the book release function. 

Writers M K Sanu and N S Madhavan, along with author C P John releasing the book

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Capitalism gave rise to a product called propaganda where skewed information is used effectively to nurture and maintain issues between and within various nation-states, resulting in the formation of a conducive environment for weapons trade and militarism, said writer and general secretary of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) CP John. 

He was speaking at the launch of his biography of Polish revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg which was jointly released by writers MK Sanu and NS Madhavan on Tuesday. The book release coincided with Rosa’s 100th death anniversary; she was executed on January 15, 1919. “Rosa was the first person to critically analyse and conclude the last stage of capital accumulation is militarism with respect to nation-states propagated by capitalist forces,” said John. 

Chairman of the reception committee of the CMP Party Congress and advocate B S Swathikumar appreciated the effort put forward to introduce Rosa to Malayalees. “She fought for democratic principles within the Communist parties of her times, setting benchmarks for the functioning of Left collectives across the world,” said Swathikumar.  The author said the book, written in Malayalam, is divided into Rosa’s biography in the first half and the latter part consists of her analysis of Marxist ideologies, and issues plaguing the Left and society at large, during her times. “While Lenin was essentially a nationalist, Rosa thought more on an international scale and she was not afraid of standing up to him on critical issues,” said John. 

The book release was organised by the reception committee of the CMP Party Congress, which will be held from January 27 to 29 in Kochi. 

Rosa Luxemburg Capitalism CP John

