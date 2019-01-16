Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: PM Modi bypasses niceties, shames LDF government

For a few months, the entire nation has been talking about Sabarimala.

Published: 16th January 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greet each other at the Kollam bypass inauguration function at the Asramam grounds in Kollam on Tuesday as Governor P Sathasivam looks on | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  “For a few months, the entire nation has been talking about Sabarimala. The conduct of Kerala’s LDF Government on the Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government. We knew the Communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality. But nobody imagined they would have such hatred.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used these words while making a scathing attack on the Left on the Sabarimala issue, but he opted for the NDA’s huge gathering in Kollam, where he kick-started its Lok Sabha poll campaign, to drive home the point.

ALSO READ | Read Constitution rather than Manusmriti: CPI(M) says to PM Modi over his Sabarimala comment

Lashing out further at the Left Front saying Tripura would be repeated in Kerala, Modi did not spare the Opposition UDF and Congress party either blaming them for double standards. He said the BJP was the only political party which took a clear stand on the issue.

Minutes ago, the PM harped on development after inaugurating the 13-km Kollam bypass. Saying the bypass was completed in an effective manner, Modi said the Centre has given top priority to the infrastructure development in the state.

“On the banks of Ashtamudi Lake, I sense a recovery from the flood of last year. But we need to work harder to rebuild Kerala,” said Modi, who also greeted the audience in Malayalam. The PM, who was critical of the long delay in completing projects, said he was keeping a tab on such projects every month and had been able to revive 250 projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

“The projects are in various stages of completion,” he said. He added the target was to achieve 100 percent road connectivity soon.

Modi also told the state government to take measures to join the Centre-sponsored Ayushman Bharat medicare scheme.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who addressed the gathering prior to the Prime Minister, highlighted the bypass proved the state could complete large project contrary to the assumptions at the Centre. “The Prime Minister had said there was no work happening in Kerala when I met him in Delhi last year. But now I can say with confidence that we’ve kept the word for him,” he said. 

According to the Chief Minister, the Gail pipeline project too would have been completed had not the floods delayed it. He also highlighted the hill highway, coastal highway and Kovalam-Bekal waterway projects.

Claims made:

Narendra Modi

Critical of the long delay in completing projects
Says he had been able to revive 250 projects worth D12 lakh crore
In four years, India has surpassed China in attracting FDI

Pinarayi Vijayan

Gail pipeline project to be completed soon
Development of national highway, new bypasses
KIIFB fund for hill highway, coastal highway

The audience who booed the CM during his speech received a sharp retort from him when he reminded them to behave and follow the decorum of a public function. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Modi in Kerala Sabarimala LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp