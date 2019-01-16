Sabarimala temporary staffers quit after being denied food

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With just four days left for the culmination of Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, a group of 120 temporary staffers employed by the Dhanlaxmi Bank for aravana distribution, quit the job and left Sabarimala heartbroken as the employers denied them food, on Tuesday, a day after the Makaravilakku festival.

According to Gireesh, a native of Kollam, who has been serving at the aravana counter since November 16, the workers had closed the aravana counter for half an hour as the police denied them entry to the sopanam on Monday evening to witness Makarajyothi.

“The issue was settled on Monday night as the supervisors assured them of taking up the matter with the bank. However, when we reached the devaswom canteen for breakfast on Monday morning we were told the authorities have issued an order not to provide food for us. When we complained we were asked to surrender the mess card. While the temporary staff employed by the Devaswom Board are provided a daily wage of Rs 400, we are given only Rs 283 per day. It is impossible to continue if we are not provided with free food. So we decided to quit the job,” he said.

A supervisor of the aravana counter said the workers were not even provided with their salary arrears when they left. “The bank said the salary will be credited in their account after the culmination of the season. After talks, they were provided with Rs 1,400 as travel expense. Lord Ayyappa is known as the Lord of Annadhanam and denying food for the staff at his abode is inhuman,” he said.

The Dhanlaxmi Bank has contracted Navayug India to provide manpower for aravana distribution. Workers said the agency will also deduct service charge from their salary. Many of them take up the job due to devotion as it will provide them with an opportunity to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

“Even farm labourers get Rs 750 in Kerala and the wages provided by the bank are meagre. Still, we take up the job out of devotion. Though we have been coming to Sabarimala for years, this is the first time we are treated rudely,” said a worker.

However, bank manager Suresh Babu denied the charges. “The staff were agitated as police denied them entry to the temple to witness Makarajyothi. We haven’t told devaswom to deny them food. They left the job without prior notice and we have employed new workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were allegations the police behaved rudely towards the devotees who arrived to offer prayers on Makaravilakku day. A group of devotees, who accompanied the Thiruvabharanam procession, was stopped at nadapandal by police on Monday. This led to tension and TDB president A Padmakumar had to intervene to ensure them entry to the sopanam.