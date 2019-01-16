Kerala to float tenders for three more waste-to-energy plants

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the brewing resentment, the state government is determined to go ahead with the waste-to-energy plants in the state as the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is all set to float tenders for three more such plants.

The KSIDC which has floated a tender for a waste-to-energy plant in Kozhikode last month will float tenders for setting up three more plants in Kollam, Palakkad and Kannur by this month end.

A senior officer in the government said if the KSIDC has floated tender for integrated solid waste management with a waste-to-energy (WTE) project of minimum 300 TPD processing capacity on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis at Njalianparambu, Kozhikode, under public-private partnership, the proposed plants will have a processing capacity of 200 tonnes of solid waste per day.

Around 9.7acres in possession of Kannur Corporation at Chelora village, 7.5 acres in the possession of Kollam Corporation at Kureepuzha, Kollam West and Thrikkadavoor villages and 11 acres in the possession of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Kanjikkode in Block 34, Puthussery central village at Palakkad, were the sites identified for the projects.

Among the plots, KSIDC has arrived at an agreement with landholders in Kollam and Palakkad. There is no major change in the new tender document when comparing the first tender prepared for the Kozhikode plant, other than making a provision for paying a tipping fee, the fee per ton paid by the state to the facility for receiving the waste.

Any company or consortium of companies from inside or outside the country having at least one year of experience in running a similar plant constructed on DBFOT basis can apply for the project.

The technologies to be adopted in the plant can be decided by the Company. Technologies like gasification, plasma gasification and pyrolysis are some of the main technologies shortlisted by the state suitable to the condition of Kerala.

The power generated from the processing of the solid waste will be given to KSEB at a rate fixed by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC).

Though the state government attempt to set up a WTE plant Peringamala in Thiruvananthapuram drew flak from locals, the state government is determined to move ahead with the project.

Similarly, the protest is brewing against the proposed plant in Thrissur as well.

In the case of Peringamala plant, the state government has appointed a high-level team led by M C Dathan, scientific adviser to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to visit the project site and alleviate the fear of people, said officers.

