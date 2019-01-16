Sabarimala row: State has no hidden agenda, Kerala High Court told

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was no ‘hidden agenda’ for the state or the police in facilitating the visit of two young women to Sabarimala.

The state and its instrumentalities had only an open agenda in the matter of pilgrimage of Bindu and Kanaka Durga and the only agenda was to implement the Supreme Court judgment.

The state made it clear that it has a Constitutional obligation and was not influenced by any other consideration. The allegations regarding ‘hidden agenda’ was perpetrated by right-wing elements to perpetuate their political ends.

In reply to a query made by the High Court whether the two women were genuine devotees, the state informed that the state has no contrary information. The genuineness or otherwise of a male pilgrim coming to Sabarimala cannot be ascertained by the police.

Hence, any attempt to ascertain the genuineness of a woman pilgrim, in the absence of any cogent contrary prior intelligence input, will amount to a violation of their fundamental rights conferred under the Constitution and will only amount to hostile discrimination on the basis of gender. Bindu and Kanaka Durga came in black dress. There was no report regarding any agenda on their part other than their devotion to Ayyappa.

“At any rate, there was no reason, whatsoever, for the police to be apprehensive that the two women, by themselves, had any intention to disturb the peace and tranquillity in Sabarimala,” the state submitted before the court.