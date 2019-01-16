Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Kerala government opposes inquiry by external agency

Published: 16th January 2019

Bindu, Kanaka Durga

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the High Court that investigation by an external agency was not required into the entry of Bindu and Kanakadurga into Sabarimala.

The court had asked whether any other agency was behind the women’s entry into the hill shrine and also whether any inquiry by an external agency was required. 

The government affidavit said: “The pilgrimage of two hapless women devotees to Sabarimala is not a matter that requires investigation by any external agency, particularly on account of the fact they have not indulged in any illegal acts and have exercised their rights declared by the Supreme Court.”

The state said the entry of two women into Sabarimala did not create any problem either at the hill shrine or anywhere in the state. 

“However, certain right-wing groups and a prominent political party made attempts to breach the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed in Sabarimala and the state. 

“Troubles in the state were later fomented by right-wing elements like the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, Achara Samrakshana Samithi and other right-wing groups as well as particular political party for political gains,” it said.

