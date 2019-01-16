Man arrested for planning to kill RSS leaders worked as BJP leader, had Pakistan links

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Muhthasim CM, alias Tasleem (41), of Chembarika arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly conspiring to kill some prominent RSS leaders, including Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, was in touch with a Mumbai-based group with links to Pakistan, said police sources.

The Delhi Police had specific information on the activities of Tasleem and that was why he was arrested, they said.

Interestingly, he had worked as a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Kasargod, till recently. His photographs with BJP leaders of Kerala and Karnataka have gone viral in the social media. Tasleem is being questioned by the special team of the Delhi police.

‘Elaborate fake case’

Tasleem has been framed in an elaborate fake case, said his brother Khader.

He is in Delhi trying to find a lawyer and get Tasleem out on bail. The case against Tasleem in Delhi was not as serious as was being made out in Kasargod, he said.

“He will get justice in court,” he said.

On January 11, a special team of the Delhi Police arrested him from the house of his brother-in-law at Chattanchal. The Delhi police, with the help of the Kasargod police, had simultaneously raided his house at Chembarika and the houses of his relatives.