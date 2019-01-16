Home States Kerala

Munambam human trafficking case: Unregistered homestays soft spot for illegal immigrants

Senior police officers said many houses in the region are being converted to homestays where people from other states are staying. 

16th January 2019

By Express News Service

MUNAMBAM: The latest incident of suspected human trafficking at Munambam has exposed chinks in coastal security mainly enforcement agencies remaining clueless on the homestays along the sea coast in the region which are being widely used by people from across the country for lodging purpose.

While the Tourism Department says there were only 112 registered homestays in the district, local police claim the region between Njarakkal and Munambam alone has nearly 500 homestays. 

“It’s really hard to keep track of people coming to the homestays. For foreign tourists, a majority of homestays furnish C-form details with the police. But in case of domestic tourists, homestays file a copy of an ID document. They accept any ID document given by the customer and don’t verify whether it’s genuine or not,” said Munambam ASI Vinod T R. 

Senior officers of the Tourism Department, who handle registration of homestays, said though the department has made it mandatory for all the homestays to register with the department, a few still continue to stay out of the ambit by just obtaining a building permit from the local panchayat. 

“We will be conducting an awareness programme to sensitise the homestays to register with us,” the officers said.

Both state police and national agencies are a worried lot as many illegal migrants from Bangladesh are reaching Kerala with government IDs like Voters ID card which they source through rackets in West Bengal and Hyderabad.

Human trafficking Munambam Homestays

