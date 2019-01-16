Work harder to rebuild Kerala: PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13-km Kollam bypass on Tuesday, ending the long wait of close to half-a-century to decongest the city. The Prime Minister said the bypass project was completed in an effective manner and it would ease the lives of people, in his address at the inaugural venue at Asramom ground in Kollam.

The government has given top priority in the infrastructure development of the state, keeping in mind its commitment to the agenda of development for all. He greeted the audience in Malayalam and spoke of his love for visiting God’s Own Country.

“On the banks of Ashtamudi Lake I sense a recovery from the flood of last year. But we need to work harder to rebuild Kerala,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister was critical of the long delay in completing projects, which he referred to as a ‘crime on common man’. According to him, he kept a tab on such projects every month and had been able to revive 250 projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore. “The projects are in various stages of completion,” he said.

Modi spoke about the infrastructure developments that improve road, rail and water connectivity in the country. He said the target of 100 per cent rural road connectivity would be achieved soon. According to him, the projects would help in generating jobs.

He told the state government to expedite measures to join the Centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat scheme, a Medicare initiative. Modi spoke about the achievement made by the country in the tourism sector. “India reached the third position in the power ranking of world travel and tourism council,” he said.

According to him, the country had been able to attract more foreign tourists (1 crore) and earn more foreign exchange ($27 billion) in 2017. He said e-visa system to 166 countries had been a game changer. The Prime Minister said the state has seven projects under Swadesh Darshan scheme and projects worth Rs 550 crore under Prasad scheme initiated by his government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who addressed the gathering prior to the Prime Minister, highlighted the bypass project proved the state could complete large projects contrary to the assumptions at the Centre.

“The Prime Minister had said there was no work happening in Kerala when I met him in Delhi last year. But now I can say with confidence that we have kept the word to him,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Gail pipeline project too would have been completed had not the floods delayed it. He also highlighted the hill highway, coastal highway and Kovalam-Bekal waterway projects.

“We have moved ahead in unison to achieve this and could change the opinion of Prime Minister that nothing happens in Kerala,” said the Chief Minister. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran made the welcome speech.

Chief Minister angry at booing by BJP supporters

Kollam: The audience, claiming to be BJP supporters, who booed during the speech of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received a sharp retort from him. He reminded them to behave and follow the decorum of a public function. “It seems some people have come to make noise. It is better not to make much noise. Do not think you have your way,” warned a visibly agitated Chief Minister. A section of the crowd started booing when PWD Minister G Sudhakaran made the welcome speech. Later, when the Chief Minister started to speak, the same crowd started chanting louder, prompting a rebuke from Pinarayi. It did have an effect as they complied with the warning and the Chief Minister completed his speech without much trouble.