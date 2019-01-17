Two women attempting to trek Sabarimala forced to retreat

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Two women - Reshma Nishanth of Kannur and Shanila of Kollam - who attempted to trek Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple were stopped at Neelimala top on the trek route by devotees early on Wednesday. The women reached Pampa around 4 am and started their journey with police protection.

When they reached Neelimala, two devotees, who were returning from the hill shrine, stopped them and started chanting Ayyappa hymns.

Soon, other devotees and members of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi joined the protest, making it difficult for the women to continue their journey. The women who sat on the road demanded that the police remove the protesters and ensure security for them.