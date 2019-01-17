After months of suffering, stranded Malayalees return home from Malaysia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We had been living in trauma for 33 days at a camp without food or water in a remote place, around 420 km off Kuala Lumpur. We will never endorse people to go to Malaysia for labour jobs,” says a frustrated Johnson, a fisherman and a native of Anchuthengu on the outskirts of the city.

He was one among the 19 fishermen from Anchuthengu and Kollam who remained stranded for 33 days at a camp at Jauhar in Malaysia and 25 days at a High Commissioner’s Office at the Indian Embassy in Malaysia.

In two batches, they reached Kerala on January 5 and January 8 after the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs, along with some NGOs. Of the 19 fisherfolk, 11 were present at the Norka centre in the capital on Wednesday to express their love towards Norka and the Indian Embassy. The remaining eight persons are under treatment at various hospitals due to failing health.

All the 19 fishermen had reached Kuala Lumpur on October 24 after a travel agent - Lalu of Kadakkavoor - approached them with loading and unloading jobs in Malaysia. They were offered 90 Ringitts daily. They were asked to pay Rs 75,000, including the cost of visiting visa and flight ticket.

When they reached Nedumbassery airport, they came to know they were about to travel on a visiting visa of one-month expiry and the visa would be issued only after reaching Kuala Lumpur. However, they were directly taken to the camp without issuing a visa. Their passports were also taken away by the agents.

From day one, they had to undergo hardships. “We slept in containers without food. Though the agent named Hari, a Tamil Nadu native, promised to take them to a workplace, they were trapped in the camps for many days.

Later, one day, nine persons were taken to a factory for a job and were told to work for 12 hours continuously and denied remuneration. Since then, we decided to return home. But it was not an easy affair. The place was a citadel of gangsters who are behind human trafficking. However, we managed to reach the Indian High Commissioner’s Office in the Indian Embassy and stayed there for 25 days,” says Justin.

One of the workers says he did not get any medical treatment in Malaysia despite being ill. “We were weak and could not do any hard labour for a while. We lost our body weight by 10 to 20 kg,” says Brittas.

They also thanked the efforts of Norka Roots and Manu, a driver at Malaysia who helped them reach the Indian Embassy. The National Anti-Trafficking Committee had also sought the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the people to India.

Month-long diplomatic effort

“It was a month-long diplomatic effort to convince the MEA to bring back the workers to Kerala. We had to make strong efforts to rescue the people. Finally, the MEA intervened and directed the Malaysian Government to send the stranded people back home. We will take legal measures against the illegal agents in Kerala who are luring people for jobs abroad,” says K Harikrishnan Namboothiri, Chief Executive Officer, Norka Roots.