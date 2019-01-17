Home States Kerala

Bindu and Kanaka Durga trekked to Sabarimala with police protection, Kerala HC told

The women were provided protection on their request, district police chief T Narayanan informed the court.

Published: 17th January 2019

Police securely returning Reshma Nishanth after she was blocked by devotees at Neelimala in the trek route on Wednesday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Contradicting the initial claims made by Bindu and Kanaka Durga that they were not provided police protection to trek to the Sabarimala hill shrine, the Pathanamthitta district police chief told the court four policemen posted at Pampa had accompanied them to Sannidhanam in civil dress.

The women were provided protection on their request, district police chief T Narayanan informed the court. As many as 93,120 devotees had come to Sabarimala on January 2. Accompanied by policemen in civil dress, the women trekked to Sabarimala and reached Sannidhanam at 3.52 am and had peaceful darshan at Sannidhanam, said the cops’ affidavit, filed in response to the suo motu proceedings initiated based on the report on the two women’s entry.

‘There were no protests, no difficulties’
It said none of the devotees who were in Sabarimala at the time faced any difficulty when the women were having darshan. There were also no protests. “This indicates most of the protests taking place when women aged below 50 years attempt to enter Sabarimala are orchestrated by right-wing elements. Genuine devotees do not have any objection to women’s entry. The absence of such troublemakers at Sabarimala at the time ensured a hassle-free darshan for the two women,” the affidavit said.

The police have the expertise to manage the heavy crowd. “If a woman wants police protection to trek to Sabarimala, the cops have the Constitutional obligation to provide them that even if there is a heavy rush of pilgrims. However, the police will have operational freedom in such matters,” the affidavit said.

Case against Kanaka Durga for assaulting mother-in-law
 

Malappuram: The Perinthalmanna police have registered a case against Kanaka Durga, who was injured in a brawl at her husband’s house at Angadippuram on Tuesday. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint that Kanaka Durga had assaulted her mother-in-law Sumathy Amma when the former arrived at her husband’s house on Tuesday morning after her Sabarimala visit which became controversial. Earlier, the police had registered a case against Sumathy Amma following Kanaka Durga’s complaint.

