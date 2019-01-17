Byelection dates for 30 LSG bodies in 12 districts of Kerala announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The by-elections for the 30 local self-government institutions in 12 districts will be held on February 14, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said here on Wednesday.

Elections will be held to 22 grama panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

The elections to block panchayats in Kollam and Malappuram districts and the elections to municipal seats at Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kannur will be held on the same day. Similarly, the election for a single seat in Kochi Corporation will be held alongside.

The model code of conduct came into effect and the election notification will be issued on January 21. The nominations can be submitted till January 28. The scrutiny will be held on January 29 and the last date for nomination withdrawal is on January 31. The election will begin at 7 am and will end at 5 pm. The results will be declared on February 15 at 10 am.

Going to polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Chamavilappuram ward of Kallikadu panchayat and Plapazhinji ward of Ottasekharamangalam panchayat.

Kollam: Perumon ward at Chittumala block panchayat.

Pathanamthitta: Puthusserimala Padinjaru ward of Ranni panchayat.

Alappuzha: District Court at Alappuzha Municipality, Eruva at Kayamkulam Municipality and Bhajanamadam at Kiankari grama panchayat, Narayana vilasom of Karuvatta grama panchayat.

Kottayam: Kaippuzha post office-Neendoor grama panchayat

Ernakulam: Vyttila Janatha of Kochi Corporation, Chelamattom of Okkal grama panchayat, Plamudi of Kottapadi grama panchayat, Kunnukara East of Kunnukara grama panchayat.

Malappuram: Elayur of Kavannur grama panchayat, Chembrassery ward of Wandoor block panchayat, Purathur of Thirur block panchayat.

Kozhikode: Puthiyottumkandi of Onchiyam grama panchayat, West Kaithapoyil of Puthuppadi grama panchayat, Pallipuram ward of Thamarassery grama panchayat and Narayamkulam of Kottur grama panchayat.

Wayanad: Mangalam of Nenmeni grama panchayat

Kannur: Elampara of Keezhalloor grama panchayat, Kavumpayi of Sreekantapuram Municipality and Vellanchira ward of Kalliyasseri grama panchayat.

Thrissur: Kolothumkadavu of Chazhoor gramapanchayat, Vilakkumadam of Arimboor grama panchayat, Kalpathi ward of Palakkad Municipality, Karukaputhur of Thirumittakode grama panchayat, Pakkulam of Agali grama panchayat, Lilly ward of Nelliyampathy grama panchayat.