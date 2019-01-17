Forensic auditing to unearth money flow linked to Kerala BSF Commandant's arrest

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI which arrested Malayali BSF Commandant with Rs 47 lakh in cash in January 2018 is set to conduct forensic auditing, as the final stage of the investigation, to unearth the money flow in the bank accounts of the accused persons.

CBI officers arrested Jibu Mathew, commandant of the 83 battalion BSF, deployed at Murshidabad in West Bengal close to the Bangladesh border, for allegedly taking a bribe from a cattle smuggler operating in the area. The arrest was made at the Alappuzha railway station.

A probe revealed the money was given by Murshidabad-based Muhammed Inamul Haq who the CBI suspects to be involved in cattle smuggling. A CBI team from Kerala arrested Haq from Kolkata in March. Jibu and Haq are currently out on bail. The CBI suspect Haq has been receiving money from Bangladesh for smuggling cattle. The forensic audit will unveil the money flow to CBI investigators.

“As part of the forensic auditing, the 27 bank accounts of Haq will be scrutinised by a chartered accounting firm based in Hyderabad. We had frozen all his bank accounts. However, he received an exemption from the High Court to access three bank accounts. Haq claimed the money came to his account as part of his rice export business. However, the amount in the account is huge and we have to identify its sources,” said a source.

The bank accounts of the BSF commandant will also be scrutinised as part of the forensic auditing. “The investigation has reached the concluding stage. We have gathered all available evidence. Once the forensic auditing results are available, we will seek the approval from headquarters to file a charge sheet,” said a source.

The source claimed any money laundering detected through the forensic auditing will be referred to the Enforcement Directorate which deals with money laundering. “Since the money transaction took place from Bangladesh, we have to confirm if there was any money laundering behind it,” he said.

The CBI estimates huge numbers of cattle are smuggled through Indo-Bangladesh border, in a business estimated to be worth over Rs 20,000 crore annually. The CBI is also investigating whether BSF officers are facilitating the illegal business.

