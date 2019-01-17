Kerala government mulls self-financing engineering college admissions on the basis of Plus Two marks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering a proposal to allow engineering college admissions in the self-financing sector on the sole basis of Plus Two marks, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said. “Over 50 per cent of seats are lying vacant in several engineering colleges.

They can be filled if students with minimum 50 per cent marks for chemistry, physics and mathematics are given admission. This will help to attract students from other states and even abroad,” he said.The prospectus committee for Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, Medical (KEAM) entrance examination will be convened shortly.

He said the government is working on a proposal by the State Higher Education Council to provide induction training for teachers. This will be in addition to the refresher courses, he said. Jaleel said all universities have been asked to prepare a panel of adjunct faculty in all disciplines. They will thus be able to give guest lectures for students.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department will organise a professional students’ summit to help students of professional colleges learn the latest developments in their branch of study.

About 2,000 students will attend the programme which will also have career guidance sessions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Cusat on February 10.