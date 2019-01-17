Kerala HC disqualifies LDF-backed Independent MLA Karat Razack for defaming rival leader

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday disqualified Left-backed Independent MLA Karat Abdul Razack from the Koduvally Assembly constituency for his defamatory campaign against the IUML's M.A. Razack Master during the May 2016 Assembly polls.

The HC found that he had indulged in a corrupt practice hence his election was declared void, as it was in violation of the Representation of People's Act.

The election of Karat Razack from Koduvally was challenged by two voters: KP Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji of the constituency in Kozhikode district. Razack and his agents had screened a 20-minute video across the constituency during the election campaign so as to tarnish the image of the UDF candidate: M.A. Razack Master.

Justice K Abraham Mathew found that there was sufficient evidence to show that the offending video was produced and screened in the constituency with the active knowledge of the LDF candidate and his agents.

However, the single bench Judge, stayed the verdict, granting MLA Karat Razack one month time so as to enable him to approach thr Supreme Court.

The court held that Razack is entitled to participate in the assembly proceedings but restrained him from exercising the right to vote in the assembly and to receive remuneration as an MLA.

Karat Razack , who is himself a former IUML member, had defeated M.A. Razack Master by a margin of 573 votes. Karat Razack was backed by the CPI-M-led LDF.



Karat Razack told the media that he would move the Supreme Court against the verdict.

(With inputs from IANS)