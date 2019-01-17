Home States Kerala

Kerala HC disqualifies LDF-backed Independent MLA Karat Razack for defaming rival leader

Razack and his agents had screened a 20-minute video across Koduvally Assembly constituency during the 2016 election campaign so as to tarnish the image of the UDF candidate: M.A. Razak Master.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karat_Razack_MLA

Left-backed Independent MLA Karat Abdul Razack (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday disqualified Left-backed Independent MLA Karat Abdul Razack  from the Koduvally Assembly constituency for his defamatory campaign against the IUML's M.A. Razack Master during the May 2016 Assembly polls.

The HC found that he had indulged in a corrupt practice hence his election was declared void, as it was in violation of the Representation of People's Act.

The election of Karat Razack from Koduvally was challenged by two voters: KP Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji of the constituency in Kozhikode district. Razack and his agents had screened a 20-minute video across the constituency during the election campaign so as to tarnish the image of the UDF candidate: M.A. Razack Master.

Justice K Abraham Mathew found that there was sufficient evidence to show that the offending video was produced and screened in the constituency with the active knowledge of the LDF candidate and his agents.

However, the single bench Judge, stayed the verdict, granting MLA Karat Razack one month time so as to enable him to approach thr Supreme Court.

The court held that Razack is entitled to participate in the assembly proceedings but restrained him from exercising the right to vote in the assembly and to receive remuneration as an MLA.

Karat Razack , who is himself a former IUML member, had defeated M.A. Razack Master by a margin of 573 votes. Karat Razack was backed by the CPI-M-led LDF.

Karat Razack told the media that he would move the Supreme Court against the verdict.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koduvally Assembly MA Razak Karat Razack Karat Abdul Razack MA Razak Master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp