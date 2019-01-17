Home States Kerala

KSRTC trade unions drop indefinite strike plan as government agrees to implement demands

Transport Minister AK Saseendran promised to favourably consider the demand of re-instating empanelled conductors in a phased manner, in addition to discussing the issue of salary revision.

Published: 17th January 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of KSRTC Fast Passenger for representational purpose

Image of KSRTC Fast Passenger for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Aanavandi Travel Blog)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the indefinite strike called by trade unions in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from midnight. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the order on a petition filed by the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala, seeking to declare the strike illegal.

They submitted the proposed strike, if commenced, will halt the entire operation of KSRTC and adversely affect commuters. The court held all trade unions should participate in the conciliatory meeting called by the Labour Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 17.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government submitted the talks held by KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary with the leaders of the trade unions on Wednesday morning had failed. However, the court flayed Thachankary for not referring the strike notice submitted by the trade unions, which he received on January 1, to the conciliation officer (Labour Commissioner) as is mandatory for initiating a conciliation meeting.

The trade unions should have been given a forum to air their grievances, the court held. The court directed Thachankary to file an affidavit explaining the steps he took after getting the strike notice. The court orally observed the proposed strike would have a severe economic impact on the state and it was undesirable at this time. It would only inconvenience a large number of daily commuters.

KSRTC unions drop strike plan

The joint council of trade unions in the KSRTC on Wednesday dropped the plan to go on strike from Wednesday midnight, after the government promised to implement the three major demands raised by the unions.

Though the employees' unions were adamant in their stance even after the High Court asked the unions to withdraw from the move, they called off the strike in the evening after Transport Minister A K Saseendran promised to implement the new proposal of single duty revision pattern.

At the meeting, attended by Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal and KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary, Saseendran also promised to favourably consider the demand of re-instating empanelled conductors in a phased manner, in addition to discussing the issue of salary revision.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Kerala High Court KSRTC employees strike KSRTC employees indefinite strike Tomin J Thachankary KSRTC trade unions AK Saseendran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp