KSRTC trade unions drop indefinite strike plan as government agrees to implement demands

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the indefinite strike called by trade unions in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from midnight. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the order on a petition filed by the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala, seeking to declare the strike illegal.

They submitted the proposed strike, if commenced, will halt the entire operation of KSRTC and adversely affect commuters. The court held all trade unions should participate in the conciliatory meeting called by the Labour Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 17.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government submitted the talks held by KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary with the leaders of the trade unions on Wednesday morning had failed. However, the court flayed Thachankary for not referring the strike notice submitted by the trade unions, which he received on January 1, to the conciliation officer (Labour Commissioner) as is mandatory for initiating a conciliation meeting.

The trade unions should have been given a forum to air their grievances, the court held. The court directed Thachankary to file an affidavit explaining the steps he took after getting the strike notice. The court orally observed the proposed strike would have a severe economic impact on the state and it was undesirable at this time. It would only inconvenience a large number of daily commuters.

KSRTC unions drop strike plan

The joint council of trade unions in the KSRTC on Wednesday dropped the plan to go on strike from Wednesday midnight, after the government promised to implement the three major demands raised by the unions.

Though the employees' unions were adamant in their stance even after the High Court asked the unions to withdraw from the move, they called off the strike in the evening after Transport Minister A K Saseendran promised to implement the new proposal of single duty revision pattern.



At the meeting, attended by Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal and KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary, Saseendran also promised to favourably consider the demand of re-instating empanelled conductors in a phased manner, in addition to discussing the issue of salary revision.

