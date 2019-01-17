Mata Amritanandamayi to be chief guest at Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mata Amritanandamayi will be the chief guest at the Ayyappa Bhakti Sangamam programme to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on January 20, announced Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders S J R Kumar and K P Sasikala at a press conference here on Wednesday.The leaders said the heads of several mutts, priests and around 200 leaders of various community organisations will participate in the programme.

The leaders said two lakh devotees will participate in the ‘Nama Japa Yatra’ as part of the programme.

Devotees from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram will come for the programme which will conclude at East Fort, the leaders said.As part of the programme ‘Ayyappa mandapams’ will be erected in various areas of Thiruvananthapuram district on January 18 and there will be poojas on all three days here. There will be a women’s vehicle rally on the morning of January 18.

Similar ‘Ayyappa bhakta sangamams’ will be conducted across the country, including in New Delhi, with seminars and discussions. Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders will meet leaders of all national political parties, including BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and present them a memorandum on the issue.

Karma Samithi national president Justice N Kumar, vice president Justice Jayachandran, T P Senkumar and S J R Kumar will lead the delegation. The team will also meet the heads of major national media organisations in this regard.

Amma in the city for two days

T’Puram: Devotees of Mata Amritananada Mayi can seek her blessings on Friday and Saturday at Kaimanam ashram as part of Amritolsavam-2019. The darshan will be allowed at the ashram following satsangam and bhajans at 10.30 am. She will arrive in the capital on Thursday at 7 pm. All arrangements have been made at the ashram to welcome her. The regular pooja rituals are also being held at the temple on the premises of the ashram. Amritanandamayi will also address the devotees. On January 20, she will participate in the Ayyappa Bhaktha Sangam to be held at Putharikandam ground. She will later leave for Madura Brahmasthanam.