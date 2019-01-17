Munambam human trafficking: Key suspect may soon land in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the suspected human trafficking incident at Munambam has zeroed in on one of the owners of the fishing boat allegedly used for illegal immigration. Officers said the suspect hailing from Kolachel in Tamil Nadu is on the run and it is just a matter of days before he will be nabbed since his hideout has been found.

READ | Ramesh Chennithala demands detailed probe into Munambam human trafficking case

Anil from Thiruvananthapuram and his partner Srikanth, who is on run, had purchased the fishing boat 'Daya Matha' from a Munambam native Jibin Antony. Anilkumar is in the custody of the police while there are reports the police have taken one more person, the middlemen behind the boat purchase, into custody. However, police have not confirmed this yet.

The police team on Wednesday dismissed reports which said Sri Lankan Tamil refugees had sailed from Munambam. However, they confirmed the persons who arrived at Munambam for the illegal migration to Australia via sea were Tamil speaking Indian natives. The 82-member group reached Kochi from New Delhi.

READ | Unregistered homestays soft spot for illegal immigrants

An inquiry in New Delhi and other locations across the country is also underway. Meanwhile, the sleuths have not received any clue regarding the fishing boat 'Daya Matha' which had gone missing from Munambam harbour since January first week. Anil and Srikanth purchased the boat for Rs 40 lakh on January 7. It is learnt the CCTV footage collected from different resorts and home stays in Munambam, Cherai and other areas were not helpful in tracking down the suspects.

It has also emerged the suspected illegal immigrants, who had stayed at Chottanikkara for a few days, had drawn police attention following their lavish spending. Police had collected their details and photographs but were told they were staying behind since a woman in the group was due for delivery. Besides, it is common for Tamilians to stay at Chottanikkara during Sabarimala pilgrimage season, it has been pointed out.