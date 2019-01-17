Navy chopper makes precautionary landing in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Chetak helicopter of the Southern Naval Command carrying out routine flying made a precautionary landing at Chammanad Devi temple ground close to the National Highway 66 near Thuravoor on Wednesday. The Navy officials said the chopper had to land following a discrepancy in engine parameters.

“As per our rules, if any discrepancy in the engine is found, they should make a landing as soon as possible. The pilots are safe and the aircraft has not suffered any damage.

The landing is as required by the standard operating procedures. Our technical team inspected the chopper and they found it needed some repair works. We are not able to take the equipment to the spot from Kochi. So the team has decided to take the chopper back to Southern Naval Command by road for repair,” officials said. Hundreds of people gathered at the temple ground after hearing the news of the helicopter landing.