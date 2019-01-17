Not known how women entered Sabarimala via restricted gate: Observers’ panel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The observers’ panel appointed by the High Court to oversee affairs at Sabarimala told the court it was not known how Bindhu and Kanaka Durga, who were escorted by five unidentified men, were allowed to enter Upper Thirumuttam through the gate from where devotees are usually not permitted to pass through. The panel also said they entered the sanctum sanctorum through the temple door behind the ‘Kodimaram’, which is normally closed to devotees and others.

The panel filed the report based on the inputs given by the Special Commissioner. The Vigilance wing of the TDB had examined the CCTV footage and reported that around 3.51 am on January 2, two women wearing a black dress and without the ‘Irumudikkettu’ were seen walking to the staff gate at Vadakkenada with five men. A young man accompanying the ladies had a conversation with the police personnel on duty at the staff gate after which the group was seen climbing the stairs to Upper Thirumuttam.

Later, a policeman in uniform led them upstairs. The women were seen entering the temple through the entrance of the Balikkalpural around 3.53 am. They had darshan and were seen walking to the south of the sreekovil.

The CCTV footage had clearly captured the faces of the women. The panel members said during their last visit, they had issued directions to remove the barricades set up by the police in Sannidhanam. “Though the barricades were not removed as such, there was substantial compliance and the pilgrims were able to freely move through Vavarnada and use the Lower Thirumuttam without any time restriction,” they said.