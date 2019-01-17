Our opposition to hit Modi hard: Indian Union Muslim League

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Indian Union Muslim League’s vote against the NDA Government’s economic reservation Bill in Parliament has hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi hard, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikuty told reporters here on Wednesday after the party’s state committee meeting.

He said Modi’s speech in Kollam on Tuesday, where he singled out the IUML, was proof of the national debate IUML’s dissent on economic reservation has triggered. IUML national organising secretary E T Mohmmad Basheer said the Bill was introduced in Parliament without being properly included in the agenda.