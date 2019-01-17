PM Modi to dedicate refinery expansion project on January 27

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation BPCL’s Rs 16,500 crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Project here on January 27.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for BPCL Kochi Refinery’s petrochemical project and the Skill Development Campus being set up by the Petroleum Ministry at Ettumanoor.

The petrochemical project, with a `11,130 crore outlay, will produce polyols, propylene glycol and mono ethylene glycol. Propylene glycol is used in the manufacture of fibreglass- reinforced plastics, cosmetics, lubricants, surfactants in dyes and humectants for food products.