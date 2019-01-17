Home States Kerala

Return, says reminder; no thanks, say nuns who strove against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal

This comes a good 10 months after they were first issued the transfer order in March 2018. 

The nuns protesting against the delay in the arrest of Bishop Franco | file photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The four nuns, who were at the forefront of the fight against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal in the nun rape case, have been told they have to return to their places of posting. This comes a good 10 months after they were first issued the transfer order in March 2018. However, all the four nuns have decided not to return to their respective places of posting.

“Basically, these are reminder transfer orders. We have been directed to return to our original nunneries. But, we have decided not to go back as it would isolate the victim,” Sr Anupama told ‘Express.’The reminder ‘orders’ were issued by Sr Regina Kadamthottu, Superior General, Missionaries of Jesus, on January 3, 2019. They have been staying here for the past five months with the victim to lend her their support.

While Sr Anupama had been transferred to Chamiyari, Punjab,  Sr Alphy and Sr Josephine have been asked to return to St Joseph’s Convent, Pakarthala (Bihar), and Lalmatia in Jharkhand respectively. Sr Ancita has been directed to take charge at Pariyaram, Kannur, based on her request in April last year.

Probe will not be affected: DySP

All the four nuns are originally from St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, where they are presently stationed.  “It pains me to note that you had not only failed to join the Chamiyari community on the given date but also paid scant heed to my reminder notice dated June 20, urging you to join the community to which you were appointed canonically vide the order dated March 23, 2018,” said the letter issued to Sr Anupama, a copy of which is with ‘Express’.

Sr Regina, in the letter, said: “You are urged earnestly not to make your legal obligations in the case an alibi to compromise our affirmed religious vows and principles of community life.”

Meanwhile, Vaikom DySP K Subash, who is the investigation officer in the nun rape case, said the investigation will not be affected and there is no restriction on the movement of nuns to any place. “Since they are here at the convent, we are giving them protection. The transfer orders do not hinder the investigation, they will have to report to the court when called,” said Subhash. 

The nuns allege that this move by the Church is to sabotage the ongoing case. “This is a move by the church authorities to influence the witnesses. I cannot go back to Punjab where Franco is currently residing. They have failed to give us any protection and what promises can they make now?” asked Sr Anupama. She also added they won’t go anywhere leaving the victim behind. 

Earlier, in March last year the nuns were issued transfer orders and they had joined at Kuravilangad to support the victim. Now they have been issued reminders to go back to their respective convents. Fr Augustine Vattoly said the move of the Church is like challenging the nuns and people in Kerala.

“The nun’s protest has gained momentum amongst the people in Kerala and they have supported and made it a success. The Church is now challenging the people with these orders. We believe in Jesus and justice will be served.”

