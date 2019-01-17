Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Case against Kanaka Durga for assaulting mother-in-law

Earlier, the police had registered a case against Sumathy Amma following Kanaka Durga's complaint.

Published: 17th January 2019

Sabarimala women entry

Bindhu (42) and Kanaka Durga (44), who entered Sabarimala. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Perinthalmanna police have registered a case against Kanaka Durga, who was injured in a brawl at her husband's house at Angadippuram on Tuesday.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint that Kanaka Durga had assaulted her mother-in-law Sumathy Amma when the former arrived at her husband's house on Tuesday morning after her Sabarimala visit which became controversial. Earlier, the police had registered a case against Sumathy Amma following Kanaka Durga's complaint.

READ | Kanaka Durga, who created history at Sabarimala, attacked by mother-in-law

According to the police, a case was registered against Kanaka Durga under sections 341, 323 and 294(d) of the IPC. Kanaka Durga, who was allegedly beaten up by Sumathi Amma, is under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

