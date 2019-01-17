Special needs school staff protest against Kerala government’s negligence

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone has a right to education. However, when it comes to the education of special needs children, the government and departments concerned have a lackadaisical attitude. Though successive governments had made a promise and a special financial package had been earmarked in the 2018 budget, 314 special needs schools are yet to see even a penny.

To attract the attention of the government to their plight, over 6,000 special needs school staff and parents are planning to stage indefinite fasting in front of the Secretariat.

According to Susheela Kuriachan, vice-chairperson, Association for Intellectually Disabled (AID), every successive government has been ignoring our plight. Only a special school that has a well-trained faculty can take care of the needs of these students, she added.

“While normal students are taught subjects to prepare them for competitive examinations and jobs, the special needs children have to be equipped with skills that will help them to be self-sufficient,” she said.

A regular school won’t be able to give it, she said. “We have been approaching the authorities constantly. But they cite silly reasons while denying what is rightfully ours. So, we will be taking a march to all the 14 district collectorates in the state on January 17,” said Susheela.

If the authorities don’t pay heed to us, we will launch an indefinite fasting in front of the Secretariat from January 26, she said. According to Fr Roy Vadakel, who runs a special school, the UDF Government had sanctioned `15 crore for special schools.

“However, the present government slashed it to `13 crore. But even that amount has not been disbursed yet,” he said.

Of the 314 schools, the government had selected around 40 to be converted into aided ones, he said. “But no steps were taken to implement the decision. In Kerala, there is only one government-run special needs school, the rest are privately managed.

To meet various expenses, the government gives honorariums to these unaided schools, but while Rs 9 crore is given to the government special school, only Rs 13 crore is being provided to the 314 schools; it is a pittance,” he said.

The money doesn’t even help the schools meet salary expenses. “Compared to centres like BUDS where teachers are paid `30,650, teachers of unaided schools are paid around Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000,” said Sajai Lal, principal of a special needs school. According to MC Joseph, district secretary, Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled, these schools are a blessing to the parents of special needs children.