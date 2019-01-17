UDF liquor policy: LDF government comes up with rehabilitation scheme for bar hotel workers who lost jobs 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come up with a major rehabilitation scheme for bar hotel employees who lost their job following the liquor policy of the previous UDF Government in 2014-15.

Many labourers had lost their jobs when the government closed down bar hotels. The Cabinet approved the draft proposal for the project 'Suraksha Self Employment Scheme'. The government plans to

provide financial assistance to these workers to find self-employment.

As part of the scheme, beneficiaries will get Rs 2.5 lakh as term loan for five years in addition to 50,000 as grant/subsidy. The loans with 4 pc interest rate should be repaid as monthly instalments in five years. As part of the project, Industries Department will impart training for self-employment schemes.