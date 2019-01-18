Home States Kerala

Activists plan mass entry to Sabarimala as Karma Samithi gears up to resist

A large group of young women, supported by male activists, is planning to make an attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple on Saturday, the last day of the Makaravilakku festival.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

The rush of devotees for darshan at the Sabarimala temple on Thursday (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan 
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A large group of young women, supported by male activists, is planning to make an attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple on Saturday, the last day of the Makaravilakku festival. According to sources, members of Maniti, a Chennai-based women activists’ group, and Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku, a Facebook collective of women desiring to visit Sabarimala, have been mobilising women to visit the hill shrine. 

There is information Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajesh will join this group. As per information, there will be around 20 young women in the group. Meanwhile, there has been a course correction in the protest spearheaded by the Sangh Parivar against violation of temple practices. The protest against the attempt made by two women to visit the temple was an indication of this change.

According to sources, a sizeable number of devotees, who vehemently oppose the entry of young women to the temple, has arrived at Sabarimala, ready to fight any attempt by the police to facilitate activists’ entry to the hill shrine. The campaign by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi in south Indian states has helped mobilise these devotees who have volunteered to fight against “desecration of the temple”. There has been a steep increase in the arrival of pilgrims at Sabarimala after the Makaravilakku festival and the temple experienced heavy rush on Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 90 per cent of the pilgrims arriving for darshan are non-Keralites. According to the police, three devotees from Andhra Pradesh, who were trekking down after visiting the temple, spotted the two women at Neelimala and confronted them on Wednesday morning.

After confirming their age, the devotees started chanting Ayyappa mantra loudly and soon a large group of people assembled at the spot. The protest lasted for three-and-a-half hours and the crowd swelled by minute. As the protesters were getting agitated, there was no other option for the police but to retreat.

Had the police not forced the women to retreat, it would have created a law and order situation, said an officer.  There is credible information non-Keralite devotees will be leading the protest during the next two days. If the police use force against the protesters, it will have interstate ramifications, said sources close to the protesters.

Plea in HC against TDB notice to thantri
Kochi:An Ayyappa devotee from Karnataka on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the notice issued by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru seeking an explanation for closing the Ayyappa temple for purification rites after the entry of two young women to the temple on January 2.

The petition was filed by V Ranjith Shankar, MG Road, Bengaluru. The petitioner submitted that the TDB has no power to question the conduct of the thantri and issuance of such a notice amounts to a violation of Article 25 and 26 of the petitioner and millions of Ayyappa devotees. The TDB has no authority to remove the thantri by questioning any rituals/poojas of the temple.  According to the petitioner, the TDB has no authority to interfere with the spiritual affairs of the temple and issuance of any show-cause notice to the thantri amounts to interference with the spiritual aspects of the temple. The thantri is not an employee of the TDB and the status was conferred on a particular family.

