Kerala bar bribery case: ‘Approval not needed for further probe’

According to VACB, when an act of the public servant is ex-facie criminal or constitutes an offence, prior approval of the government won’t be necessary.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

KM Mani

Kerala Congress (M) chairman KM Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday submitted before the High Court prior approval under Section 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act is not necessary for conducting further probe into the bar bribery case involving former Minister KM Mani since the allegation against him can be related to any recommendation made or decision taken in discharge of official function or duties.

According to VACB, when an act of the public servant is ex-facie criminal or constitutes an offence, prior approval of the government won’t be necessary. 

In fact, when the files relating to prior approval were forwarded to the Governor, the government was asked to wait for the decision of the High Court on the petitions challenging the validity of the Vigilance Court order.

Prevention of Corruption Act KM Mani

