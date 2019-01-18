Diamond-crusted diadem offered to Krishna in Kerala's Guruvayur temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A devout couple offered a diamond diadem (crown) to Sree Krishna, the main deity of Guruvayur on Thursday.

Sreenidhi Illam Sivakumar and his wife Valsala offered the crown after Nirmalya darshan early in the morning. Sources said the crown is of 18 carats and is worth Rs 24 lakh. Devaswom managing committee members A V Prasanth, P Gopinathan and administrator C V Sishir received the offering.

Later, the main priest of the temple Kaliyath Parameswaran Namboothiri decorated the idol of Lord Krishna with the crown. Sivakumar, who hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and works in Cairo, Egypt, is an ardent Krishna devotee. He has been visiting the Guruvayur temple for years.