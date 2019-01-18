Wonder kid Edmund Clint’s father Thomas Joseph passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The father of child prodigy Edmund Clint who had completed over 30,000 paintings in a short lifespan of 7 years, passed away on Thursday. Thomas Joseph, 74, who had been undergoing treatment for chest ailments at a private hospital here, suffered a heart attack. He belongs to the Mullaparambil family.

Thomas Joseph



He had retired from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Ernakulam. His mortal remains will be kept at his ancestral house at Manjummel, Eloor Road, from 7 am to 2 pm. Later, his body will be handed over to the Kolenchery Medical College.

Clint was the only son of Thomas Joseph and Chinnamma Joseph. He began drawing at the tender age of two, passed away at the age of 7 due to complications arising out of liver ailment. But Thomas and his wife kept Clint’s memory alive.