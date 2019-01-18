Home States Kerala

Wonder kid Edmund Clint’s father Thomas Joseph passes away

The father of child prodigy Edmund Clint who had completed over 30,000 paintings in a short lifespan of 7 years, passed away on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The father of child prodigy Edmund Clint who had completed over 30,000 paintings in a short lifespan of 7 years, passed away on Thursday. Thomas Joseph, 74, who had been undergoing treatment for chest ailments at a private hospital here, suffered a heart attack. He belongs to the Mullaparambil family. 

Thomas Joseph


He had retired from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Ernakulam. His mortal remains will be kept at his ancestral house at Manjummel,  Eloor Road, from 7 am to 2 pm. Later, his body will be handed over to the Kolenchery Medical College.

Clint was the only son of Thomas Joseph and Chinnamma Joseph. He began drawing at the tender age of two, passed away at the age of 7 due to complications arising out of liver ailment. But Thomas and his wife kept Clint’s memory alive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edmund Clint Thomas Joseph

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp