End strip search of Sabarimala bhandaram staffers: TDB Employees Sangh state secretary

The government policy of facilitating young women enter the temple has resulted in a steep decline in revenue, which will affect the families of around 10,000 employees and pensioners.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

The rush of devotees for darshan at the Sabarimala temple on Thursday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  If the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) wants to bring in renaissance, it should start with the Sabarimala bhandaram, the Devaswom coffers, where staff counting the money are made to remove all undergarments before entering duty, demanded TDB Employees Sangh state secretary G Srikumar.

This is barbaric and amounts to strip search. The TDB should install scanners to check the employees, he said at a presser at Sabarimala on Thursday. 

The government policy of facilitating young women enter the temple has resulted in a steep decline in revenue, which will affect the families of around 10,000 employees and pensioners. Considering the gravity of the situation, the government should immediately sanction Rs 180 crore for TDB, he said. Srikumar also demanded that P R Kannan, watcher at Thrikkariyur temple, who was suspended for chanting Ayyappa mantra at Sabarimala, should be reinstated.

