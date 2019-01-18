Home States Kerala

UDF leaders says a firm no to PC George's entry to the fold

Of late, he had announced cooperation with the BJP in the floor of the house in the Sabarimala issue and was willing for an extension of this cooperation outside the house also.​

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high power meeting of the UDF held on Thursday did not entertain the idea of Janapaksham leader P C George MLA’s entry to the front. UDF leaders, according to sources, do not want George in their fold. It may be noted that he has been in the news for shifting political stands.

Of late, he had announced cooperation with the BJP in the floor of the house in the Sabarimala issue and was willing for an extension of this cooperation outside the house also. In the UDF meeting, the Kerala Congress (M) did ask for one more Lok Sabha seat to which Congress leadership did not give a proper answer.

Sources told Express the Mani group will not seriously press for a second seat and the front will be united in its fight in the coming elections. Kerala Congress (Jacob) has also requested the Idukki seat, but the front will not consider this, according to sources. 

