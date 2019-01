By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Civil police officer (CPO) Umesh Vallikkunnu, who put up a controversial Facebook post against former Kozhikode City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, was suspended on Thursday for misconduct.

The suspension order was issued by SP (Crime Branch) P B Rajeev. On January 5, Umesh had criticised his senior officer through a Facebook post that became controversial.