Home States Kerala

Kerala in Ranji Trophy semifinal with 'Thamping' win

Basil Thampi and the fast bowling unit was the hero in the win against Parthiv Patel’s team, which had won the Ranji Trophy two years ago.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Basil Thampi Kerala cricket team

Kerala pacer Basil Thampi is ecstatic after dismissing Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Thursday. He has 33 wickets this season

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  They look bent on rewriting history. They have no magic tricks, no special potions, no secret spells. They rely on simple basics and willpower. After a manic three days, Kerala beat Gujarat by 113 runs in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Thursday. It is their first entry into the semifinals of the country’s premier first-class competition.

Kerala team celebrates scalping a Gujarat
wicket on the third day of the match | EPS

It took the state devoted to football 61 years to attain this after they started playing cricket at this level. Basil Thampi and the fast bowling unit was the hero in the win against Parthiv Patel’s team, which had won the Ranji Trophy two years ago.

ALSO READ | Basil Thampi instinct in Kerala win

Defending 194, they bowled out the visitors for 81 before lunch on the third day. It was an improvement from last year, when they had reached the quarterfinals. It was almost the same group of men, which achieved this.

“It is significant for the players and the team because a lot of guys have been around first-class cricket for a number of years and never experienced the pressures of playing in elite knockout matches. So that’s very good for them and also for the coaching staff to experience the pressure. The state is very buoyant about the result. But it is only another win,” Kerala coach Dav Whatmore said after the win.

Thampi was the wrecker in chief in a fast bowling unit which has consistently delivered the goods this season. Having taken four-wicket hauls twice, the burly fast bowler posted his first fifer of the season.

Historic feat

  • Kerala storm into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time with a 113-run win
  • Requiring 195 to win the match, Gujarat shot out for 81 in 31.3 overs
  • Basil Thampi (5 for 27) and Sandeep Warrier (4 for 30) wreck the rivals
  • Thampi and Warrier finish with eight wickets each
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala vs Gujarat Kerala Cricket Team Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy quarterfinal Basil Thampi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp