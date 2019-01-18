Kerala in Ranji Trophy semifinal with 'Thamping' win

Martin Joseph By

KOCHI: They look bent on rewriting history. They have no magic tricks, no special potions, no secret spells. They rely on simple basics and willpower. After a manic three days, Kerala beat Gujarat by 113 runs in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Thursday. It is their first entry into the semifinals of the country’s premier first-class competition.

It took the state devoted to football 61 years to attain this after they started playing cricket at this level. Basil Thampi and the fast bowling unit was the hero in the win against Parthiv Patel’s team, which had won the Ranji Trophy two years ago.

Defending 194, they bowled out the visitors for 81 before lunch on the third day. It was an improvement from last year, when they had reached the quarterfinals. It was almost the same group of men, which achieved this.

“It is significant for the players and the team because a lot of guys have been around first-class cricket for a number of years and never experienced the pressures of playing in elite knockout matches. So that’s very good for them and also for the coaching staff to experience the pressure. The state is very buoyant about the result. But it is only another win,” Kerala coach Dav Whatmore said after the win.

Thampi was the wrecker in chief in a fast bowling unit which has consistently delivered the goods this season. Having taken four-wicket hauls twice, the burly fast bowler posted his first fifer of the season.

