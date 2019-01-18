Home States Kerala

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board sanctions projects worth Rs 748.16 crore

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the KIIFB has sanctioned `41,325.91 crore for 512 projects so far.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The director board meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has given sanction to nine new infrastructure development projects worth Rs 748.16 crore. The board also ratified the executive committee’s sanction for sub-projects worth Rs 863.34 crore. 

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 41,325.91 crore for 512 projects so far. The meeting also discussed different fund mobilisation modes, including the formation of an asset management company, issuing masala bonds through London and Singapore stock exchanges, availing of low-interest bank loans and the Pravasi chitty.

The minister said he suspects tax evasion behind the shortfall in GST revenue. “Being a consumer state, Kerala could have gained more if not for the tax evasion. IGST revenue for goods transported into the state does not reflect the original sales,” he said. 

The minister said the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have reached the revenue threshold for compensation. “These states are benefiting since manufacturing and sales are mostly in the same state. Kerala’s revenue is at least 15 per cent less than the threshold,” he said. 

Isaac said the State GST Department was unable to conduct scrutiny to detect evasions.

“The state can conduct scrutiny only if sufficient data is available. The Central GST Department is expected to provide data to the states by June,” he said.

Museum project
Among the projects which were sanctioned on Thursday is a museum project in Alappuzha. Twenty-five museums will be set up on the canal side. As many as 10 museums will be set up by October, said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.
The board also ratified the executive committee’s sanction for sub-projects worth D863.34 crore and discussed different fund mobilisation modes

