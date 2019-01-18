Home States Kerala

LDF campaign to unseat Modi government, expose Congress duplicity

Published: 18th January 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising the motto of unseating Narendra Modi government and exposing Congress’ opportunistic politics, the Left front will take out two campaign marches in the second week of February. The LDF will primarily target the saffron party in its campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

KC(B) chief R Balakrishna Pillai
and K B Ganesh Kumar MLA arriving
for the LDF meeting in T’Puram on Thursday
| Express

The marches, to be led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from Thiruvananthapuram and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran from Kasargod, will conclude in Thrissur on March 2.

The LDF state committee, which met here on Thursday, finalised the mode of state-wide campaign.

“Keeping Narendra Modi out of power is the ultimate aim. The campaign is aimed at forming a political situation favourable to this goal. Ensuring more representation for the Left front in the Parliament is important,” according to LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

In the first meeting after the front was expanded, the LDF has decided to go for state-wide campaign. 

Ahead of the marches, campaigns would be carried out in all Parliament constituencies. LDF district committees will meet before January 25 and Assembly committees will meet before January 30. It will be a collective campaign by the LDF.

