LDF loses face as Kerala HC sets aside MLA Karat Razack’s election

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major setback to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front Government, the Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the election of LDF-backed independent MLA Karat Razack from Koduvally Assembly constituency for having indulged in corrupt practices.

The court, however, has stayed the order for one month in order to enable him to approach the Supreme Court. The court held Razack is entitled to participate in the Assembly proceedings but restrained him from exercising the right to vote and receiving remuneration as an MLA.

Razack had beaten UDF candidate M A Razak Master by 573 votes in the May 2016 polls. While allowing the election petition filed by two voters — K P Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji — from the constituency, Justice K Abraham Mathew declared the election was void.

The court, however, rejected the plea to declare the UDF candidate duly elected. The petitioners alleged Razak and his agents screened a video programme across the constituency during the election campaign to tarnish the UDF candidate’s image.

The court found there was sufficient evidence to show the offending video was produced and screened in the constituency with the active knowledge of the LDF candidate and his agents.

The court said the testimony of the witnesses that a video raising misappropriation of funds against the UDF candidate was shown throughout the constituency a few days before the election was acceptable.

The LDF candidate had admitted the video was made with his consent and it was shown throughout the constituency. The court said the action of the LDF candidate and his agents influenced the voters and affected the UDF candidate’s prospects. The margin of victory was only 573 votes.

The inference was the video had an effect in the election. The court found the candidate was guilty of corrupt practice and it affected the result of the election. Hence, the election was liable to declared void. The LDF independent candidate was responsible for the preparation of the video.

Similar fate

Kochi: Indian Union Muslim League MLA from Azhikode K M Shaji was disqualified for six years by the Kerala High Court last November after LDF candidate MV Nikesh Kumar, who had contested the polls against Shaji, had moved it alleging he used corrupt practices to secure a win in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections.

Razack vows to fight back

Razack welcomes the one-month stay

Vows to fight the case in the Supreme Court after consultation with the LDF

Razack, who deserted the IUML, wrested the Koduvally seat in the 2016 polls by defeating M A Razak Master of the party by 573 votes

Razack has often been accused of links with tainted persons. Last year, a photo had emerged in social media showing him and Kunnamangalam MLA P T A Rahim with Abul Lais, the third accused in a gold smuggling case