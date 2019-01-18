Home States Kerala

Malayalam film industry has not done justice to Balakrishnan: Director Sidhique

We were really impressed with them.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though most of the songs composed by S Balakrishnan, who passed away on Thursday in Chennai, were super hits, he was never got the opportunities he deserved, said director Sidhique (of the Sidhique-Lal duo). Balakrishnan came into the limelight with the duo’s debut film Ramji Rao Speaking. His compositions and background scores for three of their films showed Balakrishnan’s versatility. 

“He was an assistant music director to M B Sreenivasan sir, who did the music for Fazil sir’s Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal. Fazil sir had promised Balakrishnan then that he will offer chance in one of his movies. So, when Fazil sir agreed to produce our debut movie, he asked us to consider Balakrishnan if we were satisfied with his skills. So both Lal and I met Balakrishnan and gave him a situation in the movie. He came up with three tunes.

We were really impressed with them. Two of those tunes were used in the movie for Kanneer kayalil etho and Oraayiram kinakkalal,” remembers Sidhique. It was A R Rehman (then known as Dileep) who handled keyboard for the song Kalikkalam. “Balakrishnan was also a BGM specialist. The theme for In Harihar Nagar and the title theme of Godfather are popular even now too,” said Sidhique.

However, the Malayalam film industry has not done justice to such a talented music director. “He rendered music to four of our movies. So while doing Kabooliwalah, we thought of experimenting with another music director. I still wonder why the then popular directors hesitated to give chance to Balakrishnan. I am yet to get an answer. When I heard the news of his demise, I really felt the pain of losing a dearest member of our team,” said Sidhique.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balakrishnan Sidhique

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp