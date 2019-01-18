Malayalam film industry has not done justice to Balakrishnan: Director Sidhique

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though most of the songs composed by S Balakrishnan, who passed away on Thursday in Chennai, were super hits, he was never got the opportunities he deserved, said director Sidhique (of the Sidhique-Lal duo). Balakrishnan came into the limelight with the duo’s debut film Ramji Rao Speaking. His compositions and background scores for three of their films showed Balakrishnan’s versatility.

“He was an assistant music director to M B Sreenivasan sir, who did the music for Fazil sir’s Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal. Fazil sir had promised Balakrishnan then that he will offer chance in one of his movies. So, when Fazil sir agreed to produce our debut movie, he asked us to consider Balakrishnan if we were satisfied with his skills. So both Lal and I met Balakrishnan and gave him a situation in the movie. He came up with three tunes.

We were really impressed with them. Two of those tunes were used in the movie for Kanneer kayalil etho and Oraayiram kinakkalal,” remembers Sidhique. It was A R Rehman (then known as Dileep) who handled keyboard for the song Kalikkalam. “Balakrishnan was also a BGM specialist. The theme for In Harihar Nagar and the title theme of Godfather are popular even now too,” said Sidhique.

However, the Malayalam film industry has not done justice to such a talented music director. “He rendered music to four of our movies. So while doing Kabooliwalah, we thought of experimenting with another music director. I still wonder why the then popular directors hesitated to give chance to Balakrishnan. I am yet to get an answer. When I heard the news of his demise, I really felt the pain of losing a dearest member of our team,” said Sidhique.