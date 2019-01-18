Kerala man sentenced to death for rape, murder of woman, daughter

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Thodupuzha second additional sessions judge KK Sujatha on Thursday awarded death penalty to Jomon, of Peruvelipparambil house, Kumily, who raped and killed a woman and her daughter at Vandiperiyar in Idukki 12 years ago. He was also sentenced to lifetime imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000.

Jomon



“Though Jomon pleaded innocence, the prosecution proved the case on the basis of scientific evidence following which the court awarded capital punishment to him under section 449, 376 and 302 of the IPC,” said special prosecutor A E Rahim.

The murder happened on the night of December 2, 2007. “Jomon, who was heavily drunk, along with his co-accused Rajendran broke into the house where the victims Moly (55) and her daughter Neenu (22) lived.