Home States Kerala

Music director S Balakrishnan passes away

He was under treatment for cancer and breathed his last at his home near Chennai.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KOCHI: Music director S Balakrishnan, who gifted an array of super hit songs to Mollywood, passed way in Chennai on Thursday. He was 69. He was under treatment for cancer and breathed his last at his home near Chennai.

He is survived by wife Rajalakshmi and children Sreevalsan and Vimal Shankar. 
A native of Chittilanchery in Palakkad, Balakrishnan began his career as a music director in Ramji Rao Speaking (1989) directed by Sidhique-Lal. Till then, he was an assistant music director to composer Guna Singh. 

S Balakrishnan

It was director Fazil, who was also the producer of Ramji Rao Speaking, who suggested Balakrishnan’s name to Sidhique-Lal. All the songs in the movie including Gulumaal, Kanneerkkayalil Etho, Orayiram Kinakkalal and Kalikkalam were super hits. 

He gave music to three more Sidhique-Lal films such as In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991) and Vietnam Colony (1992) and all of them became chartbusters. Despite churning out hits after hits, Balakrishnan did not get many notable offers from Mollywood.

His songs in Kilukkampetty (1991), Nakhsatrakkoodaram (1992), Mazhavilkkoodaram (1995) and Ishtamanu Nooruvattam (1996) also became superhits. Other movies that he gave music to include Grihapravesham (1992), Mr & Mrs (1992), Varavaay (2000), Akashathile Paravakal (2001), Mayakaazhcha (2008) and Mohabath (2011). 

Hit chart
Kanneer kayalil etho Ramji Rao Speaking 
Orayiram kinakkalal Ramji Rao Speaking
Unnam marannu 
In Harihar Nagar
Ekantha chandrike
In Harihar Nagar
Pachakkarikkaya thattil Kilukkampetty
Athippazhathin Nakshatrakooodaram
Chingara kombathe Mazhavil Koodaram
Ponnum poovum Ishtamanu Nooruvattam
Pavanarachezhuthunnu Vietnam Colony
Pathiravayi neram Vietnam Colony
Pookkalam vannu Godfather
Neerpalungukal Godfather

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Balakrishnan Death Music director

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp