Music director S Balakrishnan passes away

CHENNAI/KOCHI: Music director S Balakrishnan, who gifted an array of super hit songs to Mollywood, passed way in Chennai on Thursday. He was 69. He was under treatment for cancer and breathed his last at his home near Chennai.

He is survived by wife Rajalakshmi and children Sreevalsan and Vimal Shankar.

A native of Chittilanchery in Palakkad, Balakrishnan began his career as a music director in Ramji Rao Speaking (1989) directed by Sidhique-Lal. Till then, he was an assistant music director to composer Guna Singh.

It was director Fazil, who was also the producer of Ramji Rao Speaking, who suggested Balakrishnan’s name to Sidhique-Lal. All the songs in the movie including Gulumaal, Kanneerkkayalil Etho, Orayiram Kinakkalal and Kalikkalam were super hits.

He gave music to three more Sidhique-Lal films such as In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991) and Vietnam Colony (1992) and all of them became chartbusters. Despite churning out hits after hits, Balakrishnan did not get many notable offers from Mollywood.

His songs in Kilukkampetty (1991), Nakhsatrakkoodaram (1992), Mazhavilkkoodaram (1995) and Ishtamanu Nooruvattam (1996) also became superhits. Other movies that he gave music to include Grihapravesham (1992), Mr & Mrs (1992), Varavaay (2000), Akashathile Paravakal (2001), Mayakaazhcha (2008) and Mohabath (2011).

Kanneer kayalil etho Ramji Rao Speaking

Orayiram kinakkalal Ramji Rao Speaking

Unnam marannu

In Harihar Nagar

Ekantha chandrike

In Harihar Nagar

Pachakkarikkaya thattil Kilukkampetty

Athippazhathin Nakshatrakooodaram

Chingara kombathe Mazhavil Koodaram

Ponnum poovum Ishtamanu Nooruvattam

Pavanarachezhuthunnu Vietnam Colony

Pathiravayi neram Vietnam Colony

Pookkalam vannu Godfather

Neerpalungukal Godfather