Kerala nun rape case: Transfer of sisters sabotaging SC directive on witness protection

Ever since the high-profile case and the public protest staged by the sisters grabbed headlines, the nuns have been living in constant fear of their lives.

Kerala-Nuns-Protests

Nuns of St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, protesting against the delay taken in action on rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal. (Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transfer order issued by the mother superior of the Missionaries of Jesus to the four nuns supporting the victim in the nun rape case is in violation of the Supreme Court directive on witness protection scheme.

The Supreme Court in its order dated December 5, 2018, stated the witnesses should be given protection under the Witness Protection Scheme. Justices A K Sikri and Justice Abdul Nazeer had given the directive that “The Union of India, as well as states and Union Territories, shall enforce the Witness Protection Scheme in letter and spirit.”

The bench also noted a ‘Threat Analysis Report’ of the witnesses and protection includes preventing the witness from being relocated as also to see the witness and accused do not come face to face. The transfer order of the sisters, in this case, is a clear case of relocation.

The witnesses can file an application for seeking protection order before the competent authority of the district concerned where the offence was committed. The competent authority will be chaired by District and Sessions judge, with the head of the police in the district as member and head of prosecution in the district as member secretary.

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice K T Thomas while speaking to Express said, “The transfer of the sisters from Kuravilangad to Punjab, Bihar and other states is totally against the Supreme Court directive on witness protection and the state government should take up the matter and ensure protection to the witnesses.”

Ever since the high-profile case and the public protest staged by the sisters grabbed headlines, the nuns have been living in constant fear of their lives. They were holed up in the Kuravilangad convent, supporting and aiding the nun who was allegedly raped by Bishop Franco Mulackal. 

The sisters had complained in public they were ill-treated and threatened in the congregation and they were not getting necessary protection and support.

Sister Anupama, who is a prime witness in the case, while speaking to Express said, “We fear for our lives and that of the sister who has levelled the allegations against Bishop Franco. Four of us have deposed before the magistrate under Section 164 and we fear we will be done away with and this will make the life of the sister raised the allegation miserable.”

However, Special Prosecutor Jithin J Babu told Express, “The transfer and postings are the part of their internal affair and we cannot interfere in it. The sisters can approach the investigating agencies through the prosecutor and intimate the court if something untoward is happening to them in their new postings.”

