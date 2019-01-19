Kerala government provides 1,000 satellite phones to aid fishermen in tough times

Biju E Paul By

ALAPPUZHA: A paucity in communication facilities has always proven a challenge in rescuing fishermen during natural calamities, but the safety of fishermen who venture into the deep sea is set to be better enabled with the state government allotting global satellite phones to them. The Fisheries Department has decided to provide 1,000 phones to fishermen across the state.According to M Thajudeen, deputy director (marine), Fisheries Department, the state government has decided to allot the phones at subsidised rates to traditional fishermen and mechanised fishing vessel owners.

“Traditional fishermen will be given 500 phones at a 90 per cent subsidy and another 500 will be allotted at 50 percent subsidy to mechanised vessel owners,” he said.Poor communication facilities have been a major hindrance in reaching out to fishermen trapped in the deep sea during calamities, such as Cyclone Ockhi.

Earlier, the state government had formed ‘kadalora jagratha samithis’ and distributed funds to deep sea fishermen for recharging their mobiles; but it was found to be ineffective as ordinary mobiles do not work properly due to the lack of range.

Fishermen are the main informers of threats from the outer sea, and the Central government and various agencies have been using them as a source of information after the Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008. “The satellite phones will function properly and will provide easy access to the security agencies, such as the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Enforcement,” said Thajudheen.

Jackson Pollayil, state general secretary, Swanthanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, appreciated the initiative. “At the time of a crisis in the deep sea, the fishermen are vulnerable with no communication facilities to locate them. The satphone will allow them to establish contact and locate them at sea. Fishermen are the first informers to government agencies about suspicious vessel movements. So the satellite phone will also help national security agencies,” he said.

Global access

Satellite phone or satphone is a type of mobile phone that connects to orbiting satellites, instead of mobile towers. It has global access from any remote area. The India government permits the use of satellite phone only with special government order; permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs is mandatory. The BSNL is the service provider for the phones being given to the fishers who venture above 36 nautical miles into the sea.