4,199 persons died in road accidents in state in 2018: Kerala Police

Alappuzha district showed most number of deaths followed by Malappuram district as Wayanad reported the least number of deaths.

Published: 19th January 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational image

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police here on Saturday said 4,199 persons died in road accidents in Kerala in 2018 - an average of over an 11 day.

The numbers were 4,131 in 2017 and 4,287 in 2016, the Police Information Centre said.

Maximum deaths were reported in Alappuzha district (365), followed by Malappuram district (361). The hilly district of Wayanad reported the least number of fatalities with 68 deaths. Thiruvananthapuram city witnessed 187 deaths, it said.

During 2018, 31,611 persons suffered serious injuries, while in 2017, the number stood at 29,733.

