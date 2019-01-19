Sabarimala row: Kerala government's claim of 50 women entering shrine backfires

MANOJ V I SWANATHAN By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The state government landed in an embarrassing situation on Friday as an attempt made to prove before the Supreme Court the government facilitated the entry of 51 young women to Sabarimala temple backfired on its face. The government had submitted a list of 51 women aged below 50 years who had visited Sabarimala during the two-month-long Mandala Makaravilakku festival.

However, as many as 17 people in the list said they were above 50 years. While many phones were switched off, the contact numbers of a few were found to be wrong. Three persons in the list proved to be men. Interestingly, not a single Keralite appears in the list. Though Kanaka Durga of Angadipuram and Bindu Ammini of Kannur had released a video to substantiate their claim of visiting the temple, both names do not feature in the list.

‘There’s no one called Kalavathy in my family’

The names of Sasikala, the Sri Lankan woman who the government claimed had visited the temple, and Manju, a native of Kollam who claimed to have offered prayers at the hill shrine, also failed to make it to the list. Sheela, a resident of Chennai, said she was 52.

According to her, she had applied for darshan through the virtual queue system from an internet cafe. The computer operator had wrongly entered her age as 48. However, she produced her identity card before the police personnel at Nilakkal and Marakkoottam. “I am 52 years old and have not violated the customs,” she said.

Saroja of Selam said she was 61 years old. But her age was entered as 48 in the list. Padmavathi of Guntur, whose name appears in the first position, said she was 55. But, according to the list furnished by the government, she was only 48. Bodigara Ramadevi of Guntur said she was 50 and had convinced the police before visiting the temple. Her age was marked as 49 in the list. The name of Shankar, a taxi driver in Pondicherry, was entered as Kalavathy, 48, in the list. “There is no one named Kalavathy in my family. I wonder how the police got my phone number,” he told Express.

Meanwhile, it is said the Virtual Queue system, introduced by the Cyberdome of the state police, is not foolproof. Anyone with an email ID and a smartphone can create a fake ID and there is no system to check the authenticity of the address and Aadhaar number furnished.

They changed my gender!

Paramjyothi, a construction worker in Chennai, got the shock of his life when a journalist called him and asked whether he was a woman. He went nuts as calls started pouring in. As it was explained his name featured in the list of young women who entered Sabarimala temple, he burst out laughing. “I went to Sabarimala along with a 16-member group on November 29. There was not a single woman in our group. They might have presumed I am a woman as many women have the name Jyothi,” he said.

The name of Daivasigamani, 42, a resident of Villupuram, appeared in the list. “Daivasigamani is my friend and we visited Sabarimala along with an 18-member group. There was no woman in the group except a nine-year-old girl. We booked darshan through the virtual queue system. We had produced all documents, including identity card, while visiting the temple. This is ridiculous,” said Balaji Daivasigamani.