Can’t equate Karat Razack’s case with that of KM Shaji: Kerala minister KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The annulment of the election of LDF-backed independent MLA Karat Razack by the High Court cannot be equated with the invalidation of IUML MLA KM Shaji’s win, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kerala Pravasi Sangham state conference, Jaleel who is also an LDF-backed independent MLA, said Razack’s case relates to defamation for which he is likely to get relief from the Supreme Court. However, Shaji’s case is more serious as it is of a communal nature, Jaleel said.

The High Court on Thursday annulled the election of Razack on charges that he defamed his rival candidate M A Razak Master through a video during the election campaign. The Koduvally MLA got a breather after the High Court suspended the order for a month enabling him to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

KM Shaji election from Azhikode was declared void by the High Court in November on charges that pamphlets seeking votes in the name of religion were distributed as part of his campaign in the 2016 assembly polls. The case is now before the Supreme Court.