Home States Kerala

Can’t equate Karat Razack’s case with that of KM Shaji: Kerala minister KT Jaleel

The High Court on Thursday annulled the election of Razack on charges that he defamed his rival candidate M A Razak Master through a video during the election campaign.

Published: 19th January 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The annulment of the election of LDF-backed independent MLA Karat Razack by the High Court cannot be equated with the invalidation of IUML MLA KM Shaji’s win, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kerala Pravasi Sangham state conference, Jaleel who is also an LDF-backed independent MLA, said Razack’s case relates to defamation for which he is likely to get relief from the Supreme Court. However, Shaji’s case is more serious as it is of a communal nature, Jaleel said.

The High Court on Thursday annulled the election of Razack on charges that he defamed his rival candidate M A Razak Master through a video during the election campaign. The Koduvally MLA got a breather after the High Court suspended the order for a month enabling him to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

KM Shaji election from Azhikode was declared void by the High Court in November on charges that pamphlets seeking votes in the name of religion were distributed as part of his campaign in the 2016 assembly polls. The case is now before the Supreme Court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF Karat Razack KT Jaleel KM Shaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp