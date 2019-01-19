Syro-Malabar Church controversy: Cardinal gets strict, issues guidelines for members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the latest turn of events related to the controversies within the Syro-Malabar Church, the Synod, which concluded on Friday, has drawn up a list of stringent guidelines for its members to follow.

The guidelines, empowering the Church to take strict disciplinary action against those who voice personal opinion on television channel discussions and personal media, or participate in protests against the Church’s official stand on issues, are seemingly aimed at stemming the recent trend of nuns and clergymen standing up for their rights and the rule of justice, when denied the same.

Cardinal George Alencherry issued strict guidelines for the members after the Synod found the clergymen and nuns violated all canonical norms of the Church. They said the participation of clergy and religious people in panel discussions or interviews will be subject to prior permission taken from Diocesan authorities and Major Superiors.

‘Only official spokesperson permitted to speak’

The circular released by the Cardinal said: “It’s intimated that nobody other than the officially-appointed spokesperson is permitted to speak on behalf of the Church. It’s misleading to imply those who appear in channel discussions and air their personal views are representing the Church. The Synod also appointed a media commission for better media management.”

It added members of the Church’s clergy or congregations who participate in civil protests are duty-bound to obey all Canonical laws. Shortcomings in this regard will be treated as cases of indiscipline. All members of the clergy and congregations are bound by Canonical laws till such time they are in such positions.

The tendency to voice divisive opinion and engage in partisan activities in the name of a particular cause or person is causing serious harm to the Church. Such tendencies will be dealt with severely as cases of indiscipline, noted the circular.The Synod also directed Diocesan authorities and congregational heads to issue show-cause notices against those found guilty of indiscipline, and initiate exemplary punishment against them, in case explanation submitted are not acceptable.

Questions arise

Several questions arose in the wake of the circular. “As far as I know, there’s no restriction imposed on any clergymen or religious people on appearing in TV channel interviews and voicing themselves. Then why such restrictions are imposed here?,” asked a senior priest, who wished to remain anonymous.