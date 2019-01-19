Centralised Intrusion Monitoring System: Kerala Police get government nod

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another major surveillance project of Kerala Police - Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) - will soon become a reality with the state government giving approval to it. In an order dated January 7, the Home Department sanctioned implementation of the CIMS as proposed by State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

The CIMS is expected to overhaul the surveillance system of the state specifically by bringing all financial institutions, including banks, jewellery shops and industries in the state, under 24/7 watch by a central hub likely to be stationed at police headquarters.

Keltron will be the partner of the state police in implementing the system which will help the police in deterring crime. As per the order, Keltron will make complete arrangements for the purchase, installation and networking of the CCTV-based CIMS-related equipment.

The CIMS will have remote surveillance cameras, sensors to detect movement and intrusion and fire alarms. The system will flag any movement or intrusion immediately alerting the central control room which will alert the police team near the site to rush to the spot.

It will also be linked to GIS-based Crime Mapping System (CMS) to help the enforcement agencies to reach the spot as fast as possible. The system will also enable the Central hub to know real-time location of police patrolling teams and route them to the spot.

“The CIMS is going to completely redefine policing in the state. Once the system becomes fully operational, it will act as a crime deterrent. We are expecting to cover all vital institutions in the project and all private establishments can avail the facility for a fee which will be finalised in the due course of time,” the officers said. As per the conditions laid out by the government, the police department and Keltron should finalise the revenue that could be given to Keltron.