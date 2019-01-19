Five arrested in Kerala for attempt on the life of ASI

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the attempt to kill an assistant sub-inspector of Bekal police station on New Year Day, said the police. Abdur Rahman, 23, and Shabeer Ali, 24, of Mangad and Ashique, 24, of Melbara, were arrested by sub-inspector K P Vinod Kumar.

The other accused in the case -- Khalid of Mangad, and Ashith of Melbara -- were arrested earlier. Ashique is the brother of Ashith. The incident happened on January 1, when a gang tried to hack to death Jayarajan, the Bekal ASI and native of Karivellur, said the police.